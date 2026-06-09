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One motorist arrested, three cited in Palm Springs DUI checkpoint

MGN ONLINE
By
Published 1:22 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A motorist was arrested and three others were cited during a DUI checkpoint in Palm Springs, authorities said today.   

The checkpoint was held from 7 p.m. through midnight Friday at East Tahquitz Canyon Way and Hermosa Drive, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.  

The agency said out of the 393 vehicles that were contacted, one driver was arrested for driving under the influence, and three drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.   

The location of the checkpoint was based on reporting of impaired driving-related crashes, police said. Funding was provided by a grant from the California Officer of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

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