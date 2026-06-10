Bank of America grants helps support FIND Regional Food Bank’s expansion

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Bank of America's $500,000 grant to FIND will increase storage capacity, improve food distribution, and overall help the organization respond more quickly during those times of high demand.

FIND Regional Food Bank distributes over 20 million pounds of food each year, and they serve approximately 125,000 people on average every month. Founded in 1983, FIND Regional Food Bank serves more than 10,000 square miles across eastern Riverside and southern San Bernardino Counties.

Sherri Anderson, the President of Bank of America Inland Empire, “Proud to stand alongside Find Food Bank because they just do transformational work here in Coachella Valley and for all the surrounding desert communities. But being able to partner with them and provide this $500,000 grant for this facility, it triples the space.”

This new investment of the 40,000 square foot warehouse will now allow the food bank to reach even more families and homes.

Debbie Espinosa, the President and CEO of FIND, says she is “So grateful and thankful for all of the contributions that Bank of America has made over the many years that we've been partnering together to feed the community.” Explaining that now they have over $835,000 that Bank of America has used to support ending hunger for today, tomorrow, and a lifetime.

The unveiling of the new Bank of America sign at the Find’s Food security campus brought together community leaders, partners, supporters, and stakeholders. This sign recognized the company’s continued investment in hunger relief across the desert.

Espinosa also explains that Bank of America and their partnership over the many, many years with the Regional Food Bank has been one of the best examples of the meaning of corporate social responsibility. She explains they exemplify what they hope all corporations have the capability of doing to make sure people in the community have access to the food they need.