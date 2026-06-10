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New cell tower in Morongo Valley aims to improve connectivity, but residents push back

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Published 10:07 AM

MORONGO VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – A new project is aiming to provide faster, more reliable cell service to the Morongo Basin, but nearby residents are voicing concern ahead of the start of construction.

The Bureau of Land Management's Palm Springs Office announced late May it had approved an application for the Morongo Canyon Highway 62 Multi-Tenant Wireless Broadband Communications Site. The telecommunications site would support Executive Order No. 13821, signed in 2018 by President Trump, to bolster high-speed connectivity in rural areas across the country.

The approval authorizes InterConnect Towers, LLC to construct, operate, maintain and eventually decommission the wireless broadband communications site. It also amends desert conservation plans in the area.

It is unclear which telecommunications companies will utilize the new tower.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) maintains a map that shows cell coverage throughout the nation. In portions of the High Desert, there are areas of spotty cell service that the new tower hopes to address. Below, you can see that map – areas in a lighter purple color show incomplete cell coverage.

Some spots along Highway 62 are not served at all by cell carriers, according to the map.

The planned site, though, is worrying to some nearby residents. An opposition group, Friends of Morongo Valley, are resisting the plans.

Tonight, we're gathering more details from the Bureau of Land Management and hearing why residents are hesitant to see the upgrades in the area. Stay with us for the latest.

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Gavin Nguyen

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