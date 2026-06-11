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Kicking off Palm Desert reading cup

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Published 5:47 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) — Palm Desert Library is launching its Summer Reading Program, open to readers of every age across the Coachella Valley.

Inspired by the FIFA World Cup, the program encourages participants to "score a goal" by reading every day. Readers can set certain reading goals, track their progress, and earn different prizes throughout the summer.

Library officials say that the program is designed to help the "summer slide". Cynthia Hernandez, the Palm Desert Librarian says they "try to prevent the summer slide by encouraging people to read throughout the summer.”

The program is set to bring the community together with free activities, books, prizes, and events for all ages. It also offers a way to beat the summer heat while staying engaged. The library also serves as a cool place for families to spend time during the hot summer months while staying active in the community.

Organizers say the goal is to encourage families to read together during the summer, while also helping children maintain their reading skills outside the classroom.

The summer reading program runs through June 8 to July 24, with registration available in person at the Palm Desert Library.

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Kiera Seapy

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