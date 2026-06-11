Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs International Airport set to launch new art program

PSP
By
New
Published 3:38 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs International Airport will launch a new public art program and unveil its first installation early next week.   

The launch of "Art@PSP" will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the airport's baggage claim.

Additionally, the airport will unveil the artwork, "Desert in Motion," officials said.   

The event will be open to the public. Purchase of an airline ticket or boarding will not be required to attend.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.