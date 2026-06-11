Ralph Perez reflects on coaching career, including assistant role for United States in 1990 World Cup

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially underway with the tournament kicking off Thursday in Mexico.

For the United States, their World Cup journey starts Friday against Paraguay in Los Angeles.

Many here in the Coachella Valley will be watching, supporting the stars and stripes, but few can say they have a connection to U.S. soccer like local resident Ralph Perez.

With more than 50 years of coaching at virtually every level, Perez has quite the story.

"This was put together by my lovely wife, her uncle and aunt," said Ralph Perez.

A soccer sanctuary.

This room inside the home of Ralph Perez represents a life devoted to the game he loves, which includes coaching for our country.

"I love coaching and I love whatever it was - a collegiate or professional job, but there's no question when you put the badge on, now you represent your country and everybody in your country, whether they played soccer or not, you're representing the USA and I have to say, I'm a very proud American," said Perez.

Perez recently retired from the University of Redlands after 19 seasons as head coach.

In total, he's coached for 50 plus years, highlighted by an assistant role in 1990, helping team USA qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 40 years.

"I always call that the Miracle on Grass, just like the Miracle on Ice. Getting to that World Cup in Italy was a massive achievement. I don't think people can really understand the magnitude of that," said Perez.

Despite a win-less World Cup that year, Perez was proud to be part of it, particularly remembering their match against the host country.

"In Rome, Olympic Stadium. 80,000 fans, 79,900 are rooting for Italy and I always kid my kids because we always love the movie Gladiator. That's how I felt going into the Roman Coliseum and everybody's against you in the Italian team was like the Lions coming at us," said Perez.

The US came up short that day but Perez went on to win plenty.

And he has the hardware to prove it, earning the Walt Chyzowych Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest coaching accolade in United States soccer.

"It's a great honor to coach for your country and I'm excited for this World Cup," said Perez.

What Perez has accomplished is impressive, but he's now happily retired in Palm Desert. A passionate New York native, Perez is looking forward to watching the US in this year's World Cup on home soil.

"I think for every American that watches that game, whether you're a soccer fan or not, should be proud. When the U.S. national anthem plays for any sport, I stand up in the house and put my hand over the heart and sing," said Perez.

Come Friday, the United States will play their opener against Paraguay in LA and Perez will be there in person, supporting the crest he once wore as coach.

"There will be a lot of emotion, might even have a little watering of the eyes. It's here. Here in the USA and Canada, Mexico and I think it's going to be one hell of a cup," said Perez.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.