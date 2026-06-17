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Machismo, rechazo familiar, violencia y discriminación laboral: desafíos de la comunidad LGBTQ+ latina

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Published 12:34 PM

Este del Valle de Coachella, Calif. (KUNA) - La comunidad LGBTQ+ latina enfrenta retos interseccionales y estructurales, marcados por barreras culturales, sociales y legales, entre los principales obstáculos incluyen el machismo, rechazo familiar, violencia y la discriminación laboral.

Durante el mes de junio ​​se conmemora el "Orgullo", una oportunidad para visibilizar las persistentes disparidades en salud que afectan a las personas de esta comunidad, especialmente en lo que respecta a la salud mental y los trastornos por consumo de sustancias.

Las investigaciones demuestran que los miembros de la comunidad LGBTQIA+ enfrentan tasas significativamente más altas de adicción, depresión, ansiedad y trauma en comparación con la población general.

Manténgase al tanto de las noticias que solo Telemundo 15 tiene para usted.

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Juan Montesló

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