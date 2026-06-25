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College of the Desert Announces Reaffirmation of Accreditation Through 2031

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Published 10:40 AM

PALM DESERT (CNS) - College of the Desert has received full reaffirmation of accreditation through 2031, it was announced today.

The Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges re-accredited COD after the college implemented policy updates over the past year, including governance training and enhanced evaluation processes, officials said.

``This outcome reflects the dedication and commitment of our entire college community,'' Val Martinez Garcia, superintendent/president of COD, said in a statement.

The reaffirmation comes during a transitional period for the college, including the expansion of workforce education programs and construction of a new Palm Springs campus set to open in 2027.

``The board took the commission's recommendations seriously and committed itself to strengthening governance practices and continuous improvement,'' Board of Trustees Chair Ron Oden said in a statement. ``This reaffirmation reflects the progress we have made together and reinforces confidence in the college's future.''

College of the Desert serves more than 20,000 students annually throughout the Coachella Valley.

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