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DAP Health encourages HIV testing on National HIV Testing Day

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Published 10:24 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) — DAP Health is encouraging Coachella Valley residents to know their status as National HIV Testing Day is observed on Saturday, June 27.

The annual awareness day highlights the importance of regular HIV testing and early detection. Health experts say knowing your status is one of the most effective ways to protect your health and prevent the spread of HIV.

DAP Health's Daniel Vaillencourt says the organization will use the day to educate the community about available testing services and the importance of getting tested, regardless of age or background.

The organization is also working to connect patients willing to share their personal stories about how getting tested changed, and in some cases saved their lives. Those firsthand experiences aim to encourage others who may have never been tested or who have delayed getting screened.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, early diagnosis and treatment can help people with HIV live long, healthy lives while significantly reducing the risk of transmission.

DAP Health offers HIV testing and prevention services throughout the Coachella Valley and encourages anyone with questions about their status to speak with a healthcare provider.

News Channel 3 will hear from DAP Health and local patients about the importance of HIV testing in a report airing later today.

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