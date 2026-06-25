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Kitchen fire in Palm Springs mobile home sends two residents to hospital

Palm Springs Fire Department
By
Updated
today at 12:18 PM
Published 12:15 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Two residents were rescued and transported for medical evaluation after a kitchen fire broke out early Thursday morning inside a mobile home in Palm Springs, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire at approximately 12:45 a.m. on June 25, 2026, at a residence in the Palm Canyon Mobile Home Club on Pali Drive. Emergency dispatchers received multiple reports of a kitchen fire, with smoke alarms audible in the background of emergency calls. Occupants were instructed to evacuate the home while firefighters were en route.

The first arriving crews reported light smoke coming from a mobile home and immediately began investigating the source of the fire.

Upon entering the residence, firefighters located a small kitchen fire and discovered that at least one occupant remained inside the smoke-filled home. Crews quickly initiated rescue operations and safely removed two residents from the structure.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and conducted both primary and secondary searches to ensure no additional occupants were inside. The two residents were evaluated by emergency medical personnel at the scene before being transported to a local hospital for further assessment.

Officials said the fire was successfully contained to the kitchen area, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the home and minimizing property damage.

Fire crews remained at the scene following extinguishment efforts to ventilate the structure and ensure all hazards had been eliminated before clearing the incident.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Palm Springs Fire Department.

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Tommy Gallegos

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