Man to stand trial for allegedly murdering Banning resident

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A young man accused of gunning down a 19-year-old Banning resident during a dispute in Moreno Valley must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled today.

Jacob Nulen Necochea, 20, of Banning allegedly killed Angelo Leivas last August.

Following a preliminary hearing Thursday at the Riverside Hall of Justice, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Ronald Toff found there was sufficient evidence to bound Necochea over for trial on the murder count, as well as sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

The judge scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for July 20 at the downtown courthouse.

The defendant is being held in lieu of $2 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility.

According to sheriff's investigators, just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 17, the defendant and Leivas were involved in an unspecified confrontation as Necochea sat in his vehicle in the 13000 block of Day Street, near Eucalyptus Avenue, less than a mile east of Interstate 215.

During hostilities, the defendant allegedly pulled a handgun and shot the victim several times, sheriff's Sgt. Alberto Loureiro said.

He alleged that Necochea ``fled the location prior to deputies' arrival.''

Paramedics reached the scene minutes later and discovered Leivas gravely wounded. The young man died that morning at nearby Riverside University Medical Center.

"Deputies obtained a description of the suspect vehicle and, about an hour later, found it in Moreno Valley,'' Loureiro said. "Deputies detained the driver (Necochea), who was the sole occupant.''

The defendant was questioned by Central Homicide Unit detectives, who formally arrested him hours later.

A possible motive wasn't disclosed, and there were no details regarding how the defendant and victim knew one another.

Necochea has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.