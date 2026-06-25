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Salton City murder suspects back in court

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Published 3:55 PM

Jessamyn Dodd

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA) – The defendants accused of murdering a man in Salton City made another court appearance Thursday.

Four people are charged in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Pedro Montes Jr. back in May.

The hearing was rescheduled due to evidence that has not been turned over to the defense, including an autopsy report.

55-year-old Andrew Gallegos was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Montes to death, and is being held on a $1 million bail.

57-year-old Robert Gallegos, 37-year-old Crystal Hernandez and 53-year-old Blanca Robles are charged with accessory after the fact for allegedly attempting to destroy evidence.

The preliminary hearing was rescheduled to July 30, with a bail hearing for Andrew Gallegos set for July 7.

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