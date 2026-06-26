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American Legion Post 519 renovating kitchen to better serve veterans

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:23 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — American Legion Post 519 is spending the summer renovating its kitchen as part of an effort to better serve local veterans.

The upgrades will include new commercial appliances and expanded food storage capacity, allowing the post to prepare and serve more meals once construction is complete.

Post leaders say the renovation is an investment in a resource many veterans rely on, creating a more efficient space to support community meals and special events throughout the year.

During the renovation, the post plans to continue serving veterans by exploring temporary options, including bringing in food trucks and hosting outdoor barbecues while the kitchen is unavailable.

Veterans and kitchen staff say the project addresses an important need, as meals offered at the post provide not only food but also an opportunity for veterans to connect with one another and access support within the community.

The renovation is expected to be completed later this summer, with the improved kitchen reopening to better meet the growing demand for meals and services at American Legion Post 519.

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Timothy Foster

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