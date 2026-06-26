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ShortFest gives Palm Springs a summer tourism boost

Palm Springs International Short film fest
By
New
Published 11:11 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — While summer is typically one of the slowest seasons for tourism in the Coachella Valley, the Palm Springs International ShortFest is helping bring visitors to the desert.

The festival attracts filmmakers, industry professionals and moviegoers from around the world, generating business for local hotels, restaurants and shops during the summer months.

News Channel 3 is looking at how the festival impacts the local economy, speaking with organizers, hospitality leaders and businesses about the role events like ShortFest play in supporting tourism during the slower summer season.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full story.

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Dakota Makinen

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