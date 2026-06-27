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Fire at Palm Springs Cultural Center

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Published 9:49 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Firefighters from the Palm Springs Fire Department put out a structure fire at the Palm Springs Cultural Center tonight.

At 7:35pm PSFD was dispatched to a structure fire at the Palm Springs Cultural Center off of East Baristo Road. When they arrived, flames were visible through the roof of the building, which was still occupied.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control at 8:18pm.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

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Jonathan Ramont

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