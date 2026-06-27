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When phones fail: Ham radio operators prepare for emergencies

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Published 12:49 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Amateur radio operators from the Desert RATS gathered at the Cathedral City Library for ARRL Field Day, an event focused on emergency communications and disaster preparedness.

The annual exercise gives ham radio operators a chance to practice communicating without relying on cell service, internet or the power grid — skills organizers say can be critical during earthquakes, wildfires and other emergencies.

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Dakota Makinen

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