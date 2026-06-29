SCE’s wildfire recovery program offers $700 million to over 5,000 fire victims

ALTADENA, Calif. (KESQ) Southern California Edison's Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program has now offered more than $700 million to over 5,000 people affected by the Eaton Fire.

In an interview with News Channel 3, Edison spokesperson Kathleen Dunleavy walked through how the program works and acknowledged the company's equipment likely started the fire.

"Southern California Edison has said that, absent additional evidence, it is likely that our equipment contributed to the start of the fire," Dunleavy said. "But that's the ignition, and this was a historic wind and drought event in the state of California."

The program is open to homeowners, renters and business owners. Dunleavy says a claim takes about two hours to file, an offer comes back in roughly 35 days, and a check follows within 30 days of a signed agreement. Her most important tip: check insurance information before filing, since it factors into the offer.

Edison's first $1 billion in claims comes from ratepayer-funded insurance, and the total cost of the fire has been estimated as high as $45 billion. I asked Dunleavy whether Coachella Valley customers will see any of that on their bills.

"We are very concerned with keeping our customers' bills manageable, and we have a strong focus on affordability," she said, adding that part of the funding will eventually come from the state's wildfire fund, and that the full cost of the fire is still to be calculated and determined.

Dunleavy stressed there is one thing claimants need to understand before they sign. Filing a claim costs nothing and waives nothing, but accepting an offer is different.

"When they are made an offer through the compensation program, at that point they do sign a waiver that says they will no longer file litigation," Dunleavy said. "But again, this program is completely voluntary."

That waiver is what worries consumer advocates.

Consumer Watchdog and attorneys for fire victims warn the fast-pay offers may cover only 53% to 73% of what it actually costs to rebuild, and that signing a release ends any chance to recover more in court if new evidence surfaces.

Nearly 1,000 Eaton Fire lawsuits are consolidated in Los Angeles Superior Court, with a test trial set for Jan. 25, 2027.

Edison has not admitted legal responsibility. Even as it offers payments, the company is suing more than a dozen other parties, including Los Angeles County and Southern California Gas Co., arguing they share blame for how far the fire spread.

The program is open through Nov. 30, 2026. Claims can be submitted at sce.com/directclaims, with program details at Edison's Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program page.