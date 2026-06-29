Splash House unveils 2026 lineups featuring The Chainsmokers, Alison Wonderland, Foster The People DJ Set, and more

Palm Springs' premier poolside music festival, Splash House, returns with two weekends of electronic music and After Hours performances at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Splash House is set to make its highly anticipated return to Palm Springs in August of 2026, unveiling an expansive lineup that once again blends some of electronic music's biggest names with rising stars across house, techno, bass, indie dance, and beyond. Taking place over two weekends, the beloved desert festival continues its tradition of transforming boutique resort hotels into vibrant poolside venues before extending the party each night with its signature After Hours series at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

The festival kicks off with one of its most eclectic lineups to date, headlined by a special DJ set from genre-defying producer Kenny Beats. Also performing, indie favorites Foster The People, will take to the decks for a rare DJ set, while UK house standout Josh Baker, Australian tastemaker Mall Grab, techno heavyweight Layton Giordani, and Irish rave favorite KETTAMA bring their signature sounds to the desert.

The lineup is further strengthened by emerging artists commitment to showcasing the next generation of dance music talent.

As daylight fades, Splash House's acclaimed After Hours series once again takes over the Palm Springs Air Museum, offering one of the festival's most distinctive experiences. Surrounded by historic aircraft beneath the desert night sky, attendees can dance into the early hours in a setting unlike any other festival.

Weekend One's After Hours programming features GRAMMY Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers, joined by house music favorites Ship Wrek, UK producer Biscits, and rising artist SLAMM.

The second weekend continues with another carefully curated lineup led by Australian electronic favorite Alison Wonderland, acclaimed UK duo Prospa, chart-topping house producer D.O.D, electronic music pioneer Tiga, among other artists.

Weekend Two's After Hours programming will feature beloved UK duo Gorgon City, fast-rising selector Jackie Hollander, breakout producer TOBEHONEST, and UK artist SCRIPT, with additional surprise guests for both weekends expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

More than a decade after its debut, Splash House organizers say the festival continues it's theme of combining luxury resort accommodations, poolside performances, and Palm Springs' iconic desert atmosphere.

Additional artists and special guests are expected to be announced ahead of both festival weekends.