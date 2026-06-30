Grand jury says Riverside County code enforcement isn’t ‘living up to code’

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) A Riverside County civil grand jury says the department responsible for enforcing county rules often fails to apply them fairly to the public or to its own employees.

The 19-page report titled "Code Enforcement: Not Living up to Code," was released June 24. It drew on more than two dozen interviews with current and former employees and a labor union representative, along with personnel records, complaint files and internal documents. Its central conclusion the culture of the department doesn't match its mission.

Code Enforcement is part of the county's Transportation and Land Management Agency. With about 81 funded positions and five district offices, it handles complaints across unincorporated Riverside County illegal dumping, unpermitted cannabis grows, junk piles, noise, swap meets and short-term rentals.

The grand jury says that work has been undercut from the inside.

Retaliation and 'highway therapy'

Employees told investigators that managers shouted, bullied and spread rumors, and that workers who pushed back were punished. Several described being moved to far-off offices without warning transfers they called "highway therapy" or "punishment detail" which they said were meant to force people to quit, transfer or retire.

Current Code Enforcement and TLMA managers denied using those tactics, the report says.

Promotions the grand jury calls 'unprincipled'

The report says some promotions were based on favoritism rather than qualifications. In one case, investigators say a candidate who didn't meet the minimum experience for senior code enforcement officer was advanced after copying the job's requirements word-for-word into a resume, beating out officers with far more time on the job.

In another instance the report says a manager intervened to get a favored applicant back onto a hiring list after that person had been cut for not qualifying.

Pressure to 'stand down'

The most serious findings involve the enforcement itself. The grand jury says officers were told to "stand down" and "tread lightly" on certain properties in the county's tourist-heavy areas, and that the directives came from the offices of the Board of Supervisors.

Some employees said the orders were given verbally, by phone.

According to the report, employees tied the leniency to certain constituents' relationships with — and contributions to the board. Investigators point to compliance deadlines stretched up to 18 months, dismissed noise citations, unpermitted events, and two rental "party houses" in a luxury community that were left alone while complaints went unanswered.

Upper management told the grand jury it was unaware of any "stand down" orders.

It is not the first time the issue has surfaced. The report notes a 2015-2016 grand jury reached a similar conclusion about supervisors' offices and selective enforcement.

Complaints and turnover

The grand jury also faulted how the county handles internal complaints. It says roughly 80% of harassment complaints were downgraded to "rude and discourteous behavior" and went no further, and that the count of complaints employees said they filed didn't match what Human Resources produced.

Leadership has also been in a state of change with 12 interim or permanent directors in 15 years according to the report.

Statement from the County

The county declined an interview request, citing respect for the grand jury process, and provided a statement below:

"The County of Riverside has received the Riverside County Civil Grand Jury report and is currently reviewing its findings and recommendations. The County will provide a formal response within the timeframe required by California law.

"The mission of the Riverside County Code Enforcement Department is to enhance public safety and improve the quality of life in partnership with our communities through fair, consistent, and professional enforcement of county ordinances. The County remains committed to providing courteous, equitable, and unbiased service to all residents while continually evaluating opportunities to strengthen its programs and operations."

The report carries nine findings and eight recommendations, from FMLA training for managers to documenting any communication from elected officials that touches an enforcement case.

Under state law, the Board of Supervisors must respond to all nine findings and eight recommendations by Sept. 24. TLMA and Code Enforcement were invited to respond as well.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 6pm for the full report on this story.