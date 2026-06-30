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Keeping pets safe during Fourth of July fireworks

NWS04
By
Published 4:45 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ)- As families get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, veterinarians are reminding pet owners to prepare for the holiday before the fireworks begin.

News Channel 3 is speaking with Dr. Michael Hyder of VEG ER for Pets about common Fourth of July pet emergencies, ways to help keep pets calm, and when owners should seek emergency care.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more on this story.

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Dakota Makinen

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