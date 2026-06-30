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Law enforcement outlines the ways residents should report illegal fireworks

Freepik
By
Published 10:30 AM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) – Ahead of the Fourth of July, law enforcement wants to be clear: not all live fireworks are an emergency.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office posted an announcement to residents of the county on Instagram and said reporting illegal fireworks should not involve calling 911.

"Every second counts when lives are on the line. Help us keep our 9-1-1 lines clear for emergencies.

Please do not call 9-1-1 to report fireworks, instead, use our online reporting form at riversidesheriff.org or call 800-950-2444.

Let’s all work together to keep our communities safe!"

Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Online portal to report illegal fireworks on RSO's website

We checked in with other local agencies, too.

The Palm Springs Police Department echoed RSO and cautioned residents to only call 911 for emergency situations. For reporting fireworks, they listed a non-emergency number: (760) 324-1441.

Tonight, we're also hearing from other agencies like the Indio Police Department. Stay tuned to hear how they're patrolling for illegal firework activity and what you should do if you need to report it. Stay with us for the latest.

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Gavin Nguyen

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