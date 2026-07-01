Skip to Content
News

One PS summer food drive challenges valley neighborhoods to friendly donation competition

By
New
Published 5:34 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – A new community challenge kicks off today, with the goal of helping families facing hunger here in the valley.

According to a recent community health survey, one in four adults in the valley has had to cut the size of their meals or skip meals because they could not afford food.

To combat this issue the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert and One P.S. invites every neighborhood organization to take part in a friendly competition to see who can collect the most donations.

"We are having them compete in friendly competition to help raise food for the food bank. It is so important because the need is just continually increasing." explained Charles Huff, the director of food security at the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert.

The neighborhoods that collect the most food, cash and pet donations will each receive a special recognition and bragging rights. The donation challenge runs through the end of August.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Peter Daut

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.