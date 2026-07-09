Viral video of man appearing to beat dog under investigation in Cabazon

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) Riverside County animal control officers are investigating after a video circulating on social media appears to show a man repeatedly punching a dog and throwing it to the ground in Cabazon.

The video, which spread rapidly across social media Wednesday, opens with a viewer discretion warning. It appears to show a man grabbing a dog in the yard of a Cabazon home, striking it multiple times and throwing it to the ground. A second dog can be seen nearby during parts of the video.

News Channel 3 has reviewed the video. At this time, News Channel 3 has not obtained permission to show the video on air or online, but is working to verify its origin.

Veronica Perez, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, confirmed the investigation to News Channel 3.

"We are aware of the video and our Animal Control Officers are actively investigating the incident," Perez said. "We will provide an update when more information is available."

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office also acknowledged the video in a statement posted to social media, saying it is "aware of the video circulating on social media of a man causing harm to a dog."

"We understand the video has generated community concern, and we want you to know that Animal Control officers are actively investigating this incident," the statement read.

The man in the video has not been publicly identified, and no arrests have been made. It is unclear whether the dog belongs to the man or where the animal is now

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Riverside County Department of Animal Services at (951) 358-7387.