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Family of missing Thermal man speak on his disappearance after search party

CHP
By
New
Published 9:58 AM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - The family of 45-year-old Raymond Torres is speaking out on their son's disappearance, since he was first reported missing this week.

Torres, who is apart of the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians Tribe, was last seen on July 1, near the area of Martinez Road and Polk Street.

California Highway Patrol issued a feather alert for Torres earlier this week.

Tonight, his family is working to bring attention to his case after holding a search party this morning.

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Athena Jreij

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