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How to prepare for dangerous dust storms while driving

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Published 12:10 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif (KESQ)- Monsoon season can bring blowing dust with little warning, making roads dangerous in seconds. What drivers should do if they’re caught in a dust storm, the biggest mistakes officers see when visibility drops, and how people can prepare before getting behind the wheel.

We talked to driving officials and people if they are educated on what to do when a dust storm occurs.

Stay tuned for my full story at 5 to see what drivers need to know to stay safe and prepared.

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Kiera McKinney

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