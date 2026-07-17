Lettuce illness outbreak sparks concern among Coachella Valley residents

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A nationwide foodborne illness outbreak linked to contaminated shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants is raising concerns among Coachella Valley shoppers, even though no local cases have been reported.

Federal health officials say at least 1,644 people in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia have become sick with cyclospora, a microscopic parasite that causes an illness known as cyclosporiasis. The outbreak has resulted in 94 hospitalizations, but no deaths have been reported.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's investigation, the contaminated lettuce was supplied by Salinas-based Taylor Farms, one of the nation's largest producers of fresh-cut vegetables and a major supplier to Taco Bell.

Taco Bell said it has taken immediate action to voluntarily remove potentially impacted lettuce from a supplier in the affected states. Taylor Farms also announced that it is voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico while the FDA's investigation continues.

Cyclospora can cause severe diarrhea, nausea, bloating, stomach cramps and fatigue. Symptoms can last for days or even weeks, and the illness is typically treated with antibiotics.

Although the affected Taco Bell restaurants are located outside California, the outbreak is making some Coachella Valley shoppers more cautious about purchasing fresh produce.

Some residents said they are concerned about buying lettuce and worry about the possibility of cross-contamination, causing them to be more hesitant when shopping for fresh produce.

Others said they still plan to buy lettuce but will be more careful by washing it thoroughly before eating it.

Some shoppers were less concerned, saying they already grow their own vegetables or believe washing produce is a simple but important step because consumers do not always know where their fruits and vegetables come from.

Health officials continue to recommend washing hands before and after handling fresh produce, rinsing fruits and vegetables under running water, and following any food safety advisories as the CDC's investigation remains ongoing.