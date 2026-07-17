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Lettuce illness outbreak sparks concern among valley residents

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Published 3:40 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ)- A multi-state outbreak of parasitic intestinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite. An outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce at Taco Bell has sickened over 1,600 people in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia, with nearly 100 hospitalizations. The illness is raising concerns for shoppers across the country, including here in the Coachella Valley.

Federal health officials are investigating the outbreak and working to determine where the contaminated lettuce originated. While there is no indication that lettuce grown in the Coachella Valley is connected to the illnesses, the region is one of the nation's largest producers of leafy greens, making the issue especially relevant locally.

Many valley residents say the news has them thinking twice before buying lettuce or ordering salads. Others say they'll continue eating leafy greens but plan to be more cautious by checking for recalls and washing produce thoroughly.

The outbreak also comes as Coachella Valley farmers prepare for another growing season, underscoring the importance of food safety in one of the region's most significant agricultural industries.

The CDC advises anyone experiencing severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, or signs of dehydration after eating leafy greens to seek medical attention. Health officials also encourage consumers to monitor recall notices as the investigation continues.

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Timothy Foster

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