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The Shops at Palm Desert to host community soccer watch weekend

KESQ
By
New
Published 2:47 PM

Soccer fans and families are invited to The Shops at Palm Desert on July 18-19 for the free Palm Desert Community Soccer Watch Weekend. Presented by the City of Palm Desert, the two-day celebration will feature live championship match viewing, a DJ, kids' activities, local vendors, giveaways, and special shopping and dining discounts.

Guests can also participate in the Palm Desert Playbook Passport for prize opportunities and the "Wear Your Team" Instagram contest. Advance registration includes a commemorative giveaway, bottled water, and entry into daily grand prize drawings while supplies last.

The event will take place in the Main Court at The Shops at Palm Desert, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. More information and registration are available online.

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Tommy Gallegos

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