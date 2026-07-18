Valley residents gather for World Cup Watch Party at The Shops at Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) — Soccer fans from across the Coachella Valley gathered at The Shops at Palm Desert this weekend to watch the World Cup in a unique indoor setting that offered relief from the desert heat while bringing the community together.

Hosted by the City of Palm Desert in partnership with The Shops at Palm Desert, the free two-day event transformed the mall's Main Court into a community watch party, where fans watched the tournament on a large screen while enjoying music, shopping, food, local vendors, giveaways and family-friendly activities.

The event was part of the city's "Discover What's Next" summer campaign, which aims to promote local businesses and create opportunities for residents to connect.

City of Palm Desert Marketing and Tourism Manager Thomas Soule said the goal was to create a place where the community could come together to experience the excitement of the World Cup. He said The Shops at Palm Desert was the ideal location because its indoor, air-conditioned setting gave residents a comfortable place to watch the matches while also enjoying everything the mall has to offer.

In addition to live match viewing, attendees explored a local vendor fair, participated in a kids craft area, listened to a live DJ, entered prize drawings and took advantage of discounts offered by participating stores and restaurants.

Fans said hosting the event indoors made it a great alternative to watching the match outside in the triple-digit temperatures. They added that the atmosphere allowed people to enjoy the games comfortably while spending time with family, friends and fellow soccer supporters.

Many attendees also said the large crowd created an exciting environment that made the experience feel more like attending a live sporting event. Others praised the city for offering a free event that brought the community together around one of the world's biggest sporting competitions.

Organizers said the celebration continues Sunday with another community watch party for the World Cup final. The free event will once again feature live match viewing, family activities, local vendors, giveaways and special promotions from participating businesses.