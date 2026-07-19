Local nonprofit supports grandparents raising their grandchildren

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) — A day of swimming, games and laughter brought dozens of families together Sunday as Grandparents Love hosted its annual "Sunday Fun Day" at the Westin Rancho Mirage.

The nonprofit serves grandparents across Riverside and San Bernardino counties who unexpectedly become full-time caregivers for their grandchildren because of family tragedies, incarceration, or other difficult life circumstances.

Founder and President Aristotle McDaniel said the goal of the event is to give both grandparents and grandchildren a chance to enjoy a stress-free day together.

"The kids just get to be normal kids," McDaniel said. "They get to run around, play, swim and have fun, while the grandparents can relax for a few hours without worrying about anything. We just want to take some of that stress off their shoulders and let them know the community cares about them."

Grandparents Love works through nominations from schools, case workers, victim advocates and community members. Once a family is connected with the organization, volunteers help meet immediate needs such as furniture, appliances, school supplies and other essentials.

One recent family was referred by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office after a grandmother moved from Utah to the Coachella Valley to care for her grandchildren following the death of their mother. After learning the family's greatest need was furniture, Grandparents Love partnered with Mathis Brothers Furniture in Indio to furnish the home within hours.

For Gilbert and Sandra Lucero, the nonprofit made a difference during a difficult time. Gilbert Lucero said he was recovering from heart surgery when the couple became responsible for raising their grandchildren.

"When we first got involved with Grandparents Love, I was recovering from heart surgery and we needed a washer," Lucero said. "They stepped in and got us one. When you're taking care of three grandkids, something like that means everything."

The Luceros said the support extends beyond household needs. Events like Sunday's give children a chance to have fun while allowing grandparents to connect with others facing similar challenges.

"The kids get to come out, swim, play games and just have fun," Sandra Lucero said. "Seeing them happy is a blessing. If you're a grandparent raising your grandkids and you're struggling, don't be afraid to ask for help."

Grandparents Love is also preparing its back-to-school campaign, hoping to raise money to provide gift cards so grandchildren can shop for their own school clothes, helping ease another financial burden for grandparents.

Those interested in nominating a grandparent for assistance, volunteering or donating can learn more at GPL-GrandparentsLove.org.