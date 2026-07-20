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Coachella Valley’s side hustle economy

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Updated
today at 4:14 PM
Published 11:37 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As the cost of living continues to rise, more Coachella Valley residents are turning to side hustles to bring in extra income. From gig work to temporary jobs and small businesses, we explore why more people are taking on additional work and how these extra income streams are changing the way people earn a living.

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Dakota Makinen

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