Doctors warn of concerning drowning trends, highlighting importance of prevention

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Concerning trends around swimming pools are pushing doctors to remind the public about drowning prevention.

According to Desert Regional Medical Center, drowning-related visits in 2026 are already on pace to exceed the number of incidents it saw in 2025.

Drowning-Related Emergency Department Visits

2025 (full year): 6 visits

6 visits 2026 (through June/July): 6 visits

"When we have pools that are not gated adults, that just their attention is being distracted for just a few seconds, a child falls into a pool and, and has a near-drowning incident. Every year we see that uptake in the summer," said Dr. Rebecca Ward, the Chief of Pediatrics at Desert Regional Medical Center.

"A lot of people think that drowning is this big, loud, splashy event. Most of the time it is actually silent. A lot of kids, they fall into the pool and then just quickly sink to the bottom. There's no splash, there's no loudness," she explained. "You have to keep your eyes on the pool at all times."

Dr. Ward, an avid swimmer herself, said the issue was especially key for her. Her message: drowning is preventable. Always have an adult supervising children in the pool. She also recommended water safety training for children, which can be done as early as six months.

For more resources on drowning prevention, she said great resources are created by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Tonight, you'll hear more from Dr. Ward, as well as lifeguards with the Desert Recreation District who are currently in training to save lives. Stay with us for our full report.