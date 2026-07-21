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La Quinta urges residents to support local businesses with community card program

City of La Quinta
By
New
Published 4:12 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) – The city of La Quinta encourages community members to participate in the La Quinta Community Card program, helping local businesses survive the summer months in the desert. 

The promotional event is in effect and will stay in place through September 30th. With the purchase of a Love LQ Card, community members will be matched 50% of the original card's price, which could range up to a total of $50. 

More than 30 shops and restaurants are participating in this event, and all the money spent will go directly back to the small businesses in the city. 

For more information about how to apply for a card and the participating businesses, visit Shop La Quinta Local Community Card | La Quinta, California Gift Card — Shop over 30 Local Businesses.

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