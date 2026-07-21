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Los Angeles man arrested for allegedly stealing over $30K across Coachella Valley and LA

RSO
By
New
Published 4:02 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A 59-year-old Los Angeles man suspected of stealing more than $30,000 from retail stores across the Coachella Valley and Los Angeles area was behind bars today.  

The suspect was booked into Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, organized retail crime and possession of stolen property, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

County jail records show the suspect is out of custody. Bail information was not available. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Deputies responded to a report of a theft Sunday in the 34000 block of Monterey Avenue in Rancho Mirage.   

The department's Robbery Burglary Suppression Team identified Grigoryan as the suspect.

A search warrant was executed Monday in the 65000 block of Rolling Hills Drive in Desert Hot Springs, where the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Deputies also found more than $7,000 worth of allegedly stolen merchandise that was later returned to retailers.

The investigation was ongoing, and anyone with additional information regarding the thefts was asked to contact Deputy Marco Castaneda of the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at 760-836-1600.

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