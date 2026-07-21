Skip to Content
News

Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage returns, supporting local restaurants and nonprofits

Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce
By
Published 1:19 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — The annual Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage officially kicks off this week, bringing together approximately 30 local restaurants and 40 nonprofit organizations for a community-wide dining event that supports both local businesses and charitable causes.

Running from Thursday, July 23, through August 16, the program is designed to strengthen Rancho Mirage's hospitality industry during the slower summer months while generating meaningful fundraising opportunities for participating nonprofits.

Community members can purchase event wristbands through local nonprofit organizations, allowing them to take advantage of special offers and promotions at participating restaurants throughout the event. Organizers say the program creates a win-win situation by encouraging residents and visitors to explore local dining options while directly supporting community organizations.

"This is a fun way for the community to win because they get to visit their favorite restaurants or try new ones, nonprofits win because they're raising some much-needed money, but it just feels like a fun community food fest for everyone," said Katie Slimko-Tuvell, president and CEO of the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce.

Whether diners are looking to discover new restaurants or simply enjoy seasonal dining deals, organizers hope the event will help drive business to local eateries while providing an economic boost during the summer season.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Peter Daut

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.