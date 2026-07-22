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Parking dispute leads to stabbing, two arrested in Indio

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Published 10:38 AM

INDIO, Calif. (July 21, 2026) — Two people were arrested following a violent altercation at an apartment complex Tuesday night that left two victims injured, according to the Indio Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 8:53 p.m. to the Mountain View Cottages, located at 46299 Arabia Street, after receiving reports of a fight involving several individuals that escalated into a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a stab wound and detained a 19-year-old suspect at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, the confrontation began over a dispute involving a parking space. Police allege the 19-year-old stabbed one victim, while a 34-year-old man struck a second victim in the head with a beer bottle.

The stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital, where medical personnel determined the injury was not life-threatening. The second victim also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and no additional information has been released.

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Tommy Gallegos

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