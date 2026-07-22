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S. Terri Gomez named president of Cal State San Bernardino

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Published 10:23 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. — The California State University Board of Trustees has appointed S. Terri Gomez as the next president of California State University, San Bernardino. Gomez, who currently serves as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Cal Poly Pomona, will assume the role on Aug. 3, 2026.

A first-generation college graduate and lifelong Inland Empire resident, Gomez said she is honored to lead a university that serves the region where she began her own educational journey. She emphasized CSUSB's mission of expanding access, opportunity and student success across the Inland Empire, High Desert and Coachella Valley.

Gomez brings 27 years of higher education experience. She joined Cal Poly Pomona in 1999 as a faculty member in the Department of Ethnic and Women's Studies and has since held several leadership roles, including department chair, associate vice president for Student Success and associate provost.

A graduate of San Bernardino Valley College, Gomez transferred to UCLA, where she earned bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in political science.

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