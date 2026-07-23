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Palm Springs launches survey to help identify qualities for next police Chief

KESQ
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Published 12:08 PM

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Palm Springs residents were encouraged to fill out an online survey being made available today to help identify key characteristics and values for the city's next police chief following the retirement announcement of current Police Chief Andy Mills.

``The city of Palm Springs is committed to a thoughtful, transparent selection process that identifies the right leader to serve our residents, support our organization and help shape the future of public safety in our community,'' City Manager Scott Stiles said in a statement.

``I encourage everyone to take a few minutes to share their input on the leadership qualities they would like to see in our next chief of police,'' Stiles added.

Residents will have until midnight Aug. 14 to fill out a community survey in either English or Spanish that will take roughly 10 minutes to complete, officials said. The anonymous survey is expected to be a vital part of the city's recruitment process.

Last Thursday, Mills announced on a social media post that he will retire on Sept. 5 after serving for 13 years in the role. He and his wife, Cathy, plan to move near his mother in the Sacramento area to support her.


The survey is available here.

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