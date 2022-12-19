Skip to Content
Acrisure Arena
Berger Foundation Iceplex opening at Acrisure Arena: What you need to know

The Berger Foundation Iceplex at Acrisure Arena is opening its doors to the public on Monday!

Public ice skating, special programs and more will available for attendees. The 36,000-square-foot NHL Rink will be open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

It features 250 spectator seats, four locker rooms, two party rooms and a mezzanine.

Acrisure Arena officials share that several events will take place at the Berger Iceplex including: skating programs, tournaments, exhibition ice shows, charity events, DJ skate nights, frozen 5k races and more!

Parking is available in the main lot for people skating at the Berger Iceplex free of charge.

See below for a schedule of activities taking place at the Berger Iceplex the following week:

  • December 19, Public Skate 5:30pm – 7:30pm Grand Opening Celebration
    • Guests will enjoy free skate rentals and the first 100 guests in line a free gift. 
  • December 20: Public Skate 12:00pm – 1:45pm, Figure Skating Freestyle Session 2:00pm – 3:00pm, Figure Skating Freestyle Session 3:00pm – 4:00pm, Stick & Puck 4:15pm – 5:15pm
  • December 21: Public Skate 2:00pm – 4:00pm, Figure Skating Freestyle Session 4:15pm – 5:15pm, Public Skate 5:30pm – 7:30pm
  • December 22: Public Skate 12:00pm – 1:45pm, Figure Skating Freestyle Session 2:00pm – 3:00pm, Figure Skating Freestyle Session 3:00pm – 4:00pm, Stick & Puck 4:15pm – 5:15pm, Public Skate 5:30pm – 7:30pm
  • December 23: Figure Skate Freestyle Session 2:00pm – 3:00pm, Figure Skating Freestyle Session 3:00pm – 4:00pm, Pick Up Hockey (18+ years) 4:15pm – 5:45pm
  • December 24: Public Skate 12:00pm – 2:00pm

December 19 – 24: Guests will enjoy 10% off programs including CV Skate Academy, Adult and Junior Hockey Leagues, Birthday Parties and more (online only)

December 25: Closed for the holiday

You can find the Berger Foundation Iceplex, within the Acrisure Arena, 75702 Varner Rd., Palm Desert, CA 92211

