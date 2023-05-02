Rauw Alejandro’s concert at Acrisure Arena canceled due to groin injury

Rauw Alejandro's performance at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms tonight has been canceled due to a groin injury, arena officials said.

After more than 20 dates of the Saturno World Tour, which venue officials say was physically demanding and energetic, Tuesday night's performance was canceled to allow for the Latin Grammy award-winning Puerto Rican singer and songwriter to recover.

"Though Rauw insisted on continuing the show, doctors ordered him to take time to rest and recover to avoid exacerbating the injury and risking further concert delays in the coming months," Acrisure Arena officials said in a statement.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert, which was going to feature choreography by Jabbawockeez, will be automatically refunded to fans, according to venue officials.

The 30-year-old Alejandro, who also goes by the nickname "El Zorro," wrote and co-produced his latest album, "Saturno," which features the singles "Punto 40," "Lokera" and "Dime Quien."

"El Zorro is of course devastated to miss this opportunity to connect with his fans, who have been undying in their support of him with the release of `Saturno' and the subsequent Saturno World Tour,'' arena officials said. "He promises to make up the date and deliver the performance fans deserve when he is back in top physical shape."