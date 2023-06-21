Lakers-Suns to play in preseason game at Acrisure Arena

Two of the biggest teams in the NBA will face off in the Coachella Valley! The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Phoenix Suns in a playoff game at Acisure Arena in Thousand Palms, officials announced on Wednesday.

The game is titled the "Desert Duel." The game will be played on Oct. 19. Tickets go on sale on Monday, June 26 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com, where prices will range from $49, $75, $99, $129, $159, $189, $219, $249, $300 and $450, the Lakers announced.

The Desert Duel will be the final preseason game for the Los Angeles Lakers before they get ready to kick off the regular season.

On paper, it's a matchup loaded with the stars as the Suns, the NBA's newest super team with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the recently acquired Bradley Beal, take on the Lakers with Lebron James and Anthony Davis.

The Phoenix Suns have a bit of a history playing in the Coachella Valley. From 2008 to 2010, they played a preseason game at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens. The games were broadcast nationally on TNT.

2010 was the last time an NBA preseason game has been played in the valley.

The "Desert Duel" isn't the only big basketball game scheduled at Acrisure Arena in the fall.

Michigan State will face Arizona in a nationally televised game on Thanksgiving Day. The game will headline the "Acrisure Invitational," a new multi-day college basketball tournament.

For more events at Acrisure Arena, visit: https://acrisurearena.com/