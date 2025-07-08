Coachella Valley Pride Hockey Association announces Fall CV Learn to Play Hockey Program

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Coachella Valley Pride Hockey Association announces their CV Pride Learn to Play Hockey program beginning Fall 2025.

The Coachella Valley Pride Hockey Association, with the support of the One Valley Foundation and Berger Foundation Iceplex announce their new Learn to Play Hockey Program that offers LGBTQ adults and allies the opportunity to learn to play the sport of hockey and join a community league.

For a $99 fee participants will be provided four one-hour professionally coached hockey lessons throughout the month of September with a full set of hockey equipment.

Following these lessons participants will be given the option to join the Coachella Valley Adult Hockey League where they can play in local and international LGBTQ tournaments while also participating in CV Pride and Berger Foundation Iceplex Hockey Programs.

The Coachella Valley has a larger representation of LGBTQ people than other regions and this program seeks to connect the community to hockey and encourage participation in the sport. The Coachella Valley Pride Hockey Association aims to grow access to hockey for everyone in the Coachella Valley, by engaging LGBTQ Athletes and Advocates.

The interest list for the CV Learn to Play Hockey Program is open now through August 1 with a max class capacity of 25 people.

To register visit https://www.cvpridehockey.org

