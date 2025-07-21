Collegiate basketball series returns for third year at Acrisure Arena Thanksgiving week

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- Acrisure Arena just announced they are bringing back the Acrisure Series to the Coachella Valley during Thanksgiving week.

For its third consecutive year the Acrisure Arena is welcoming back the Acrisure Series, the largest multi-team college basketball event in the nation.

The arena will host 20 NCAA Division I basketball programs the week of November 25-28 to compete at the highest level for this in-season tournament.

Tickets include access to all games on your chosen day, drawing national attention with elite college programs, unforgettable matchups, and an electric atmosphere unlike any other.

Tickets for the 4-day hoops showcase go on sale July 25 at 10 a.m.

Check out the full list of teams and schedule below.

Tuesday – 11/25

10:30 AM – San Jose State vs. Tulsa

1:00 PM – Northern Iowa vs. Loyola

3:30 PM – Cal Baptist vs. San Diego

6:30 PM – Iowa vs. Ole Miss

9:00 PM – Grand Canyon vs. Utah

Wednesday – 11/26

11:00 AM – Loser GM1 vs. Loser GM2

1:30 PM – Winner GM1 vs. Winner GM2

4:00 PM – Fresno State vs. Pepperdine

6:30 PM – Winner GM4 vs. Winner GM5

9:00 PM – Loser GM4 vs. Loser GM5

Thursday – 11/27

11:00 AM – Colorado vs. San Francisco

1:30 PM – Washington vs. Nevada

4:00 PM – Saint Louis vs. Santa Clara

6:30 PM – Minnesota vs. Stanford

Friday – 11/28

11:00 AM – Loser GM11 vs. Loser GM12

1:30 PM – Winner GM11 vs. Winner GM12

4:00 PM – Winner GM13 vs. Winner GM14

6:30 PM – Loser GM13 vs. Loser GM14