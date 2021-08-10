El Mirage police: Officers kill man who pointed gun at them

AP Arizona

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of El Mirage say officers fatally shot a man who pointed his handgun at them. Police responded early Tuesday to a report of an alarm and a suspect forcibly entering a store by breaking the glass door. A second call reported a suspicious person a few blocks north of the store. Officers say the suspect was given numerous commands to comply before he pointed a gun at officers. Two officers then fired at the suspect, hitting him multiple times. The suspect was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say he’s been identified as 21-year-old Johan Alexis Salazar, a resident of Surprise.