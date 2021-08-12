Arizona reports 2,970 more COVID-19 costs, most in 6 months

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Thursday reported 2,970 additional COVID-19 cases, the most reported in a single day in the past six months, and the number of virus patients occupying hospital beds also continued to climb. Along with reporting more than 2,000 additional cases for the ninth day so far this month, the state’s coronavirus dashboard also reported six more virus deaths. The pandemic totals increased to 955,767 cases and 18,412 deaths. According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, there were 1,527 virus patients occupying hospital beds as of Wednesday, a level last seen in February as the winter surge wound down.