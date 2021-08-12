Storm rout Sun 79-57 to win inaugural Commissioner’s Cup

AP Arizona

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 15 of her 17 points in the first quarter and the Seattle Storm routed the Connecticut Sun 79-57 to win the inaugural WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. Fellow U.S. Olympic gold medalists Jewell Loyd added 16 points and Sue Bird had 10 to lead Seattle to the victory. The trio of American Olympians, who got back from Tokyo this week after helping the U.S. win a seventh straight gold medal, didn’t look jet lagged at all. They combined to outscore Connecticut 43-40 heading into the fourth quarter when none of them played. Seattle had a 28-point lead at that point.