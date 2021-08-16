Arizona reports 2,400 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — New COVID-19 case numbers in Arizona are down somewhat after health officials reported more than 3,000 new cases three days straight. The state Department of Health Services reported 2,400 new confirmed cases Monday and no new deaths. This brings the totals in Arizona since the pandemic started to 967,862 cases and 18,464 deaths. Before Friday, Arizona last reported more than 3,000 additional COVID-19 infections in early February. However, current case levels are beginning to approach the 2020 summer surge’s daily highs while remaining far below those of the winter. Hospitalizations in the state related to COVID-19 have nearly tripled since the end of May.