Lawsuit seeks to block Arizona ban on Down syndrome abortion

AP Arizona

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn parts of a new Arizona law set to take effect next month. The lawsuit challenges a ban on abortions because of a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome and a “personhood” provision that confers all the rights of people on fertilized eggs, embryos and fetuses. Attorney Emily Nestler with the Center for Reproductive Rights says abortion is a constitutionally protected right and politicians shouldn’t get to say when women can exercise it. Supporters of the law said when it was passed that it would block discrimination against children diagnosed with genetic conditions before birth.