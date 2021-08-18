Arizona governor says National Guard staying on border

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans on keep Arizona National Guard members deployed to the Mexican border for another year. The Republican governor announced Wednesday that troops he sent to the border in April will remain deployed. He criticized the Biden Administration for failing to secure the border amid a surge of migrants that began after former President Donald Trump left office. More than 150 Guard members were sent to the border in April after Ducey declared a state of emergency due to the high number of migrants crossing into the state from Mexico. Some of the troops are assisting local law enforcement and providing medical care at detention centers.