Castellanos leads D-backs to 4-2 win over slumping Phillies

AP Arizona

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Humberto Castellanos earned his first major league win and added two hits to push the Arizona Diamondbacks past the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 4-2. The Phillies lost for the sixth time in eight games and continued to lose ground in the National League playoff race. Philadelphia jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Odubel Herrera hit a leadoff triple and later scored on a passed ball. The Diamondbacks responded with one run each in the third, fourth and fifth and never trailed again. Castellanos helped himself with an RBI single in the fourth that scored Christian Walker.